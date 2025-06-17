Worrying about how your parents are going to fare post-retirement is a natural feeling among those of us that have parents that will soon be on fixed incomes here in New Jersey.

After all, it's no secret that the Garden State is an expensive place to live.

While aging is inevitable for all of us, moving out doesn't have to be. According to a new study by the folks at Seniorly, New Jersey might just be one of the best places for your parents once they reach retirement age.

The Garden State Vs. Fixed Incomes

Believe it or not, New Jersey ranked number 3 in the entire country for safety when it comes to aging in place. When observing things like health, safety, and tech-readiness, NJ is ahead of the curve for its older residents.

Over 4 million people are set to turn 65 this year. Most of those people surveyed say they'd rather stay put than have to pack up their whole lives and get out of town just to save a buck. Can you blame them? If the money's there and available, why leave?

New Jersey's Older Residents Should Remain In NJ After Retirement

Staying put after retirement can be empowering, but also risky if certain supports aren't in place. Luckily, most of New Jersey's main hubs are pretty walkable. That can be said for plenty of towns in South Jersey, especially out towards the Philly area.

NJ's walkability score is actually number two in the entire nation.

The quality of healthcare here in the Garden State is unmatched. Over 30% of New Jersey's home health agencies have earned top CMS ratings.

Where To Retire: Florida Vs. New Jersey

Florida is seen by many as the best place to retire, but with the home health worker shortage and sometimes dangerous weather, it might be better to stick with the Garden State over the Sunshine State.

In spit of the high cost of living, staying at home in New Jersey is proving to be more practical in 2025 than anyone would have predicted. As long as you can afford it, NJ isn't a bad place to live out your last days.

