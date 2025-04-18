Your New Jersey Kid’s School Field Day Needs This Addition Immediately

Does your child have a field day at his or her school?

Field Day (even if it has a different name) is a fairly common day towards the end of the school year.

Many schools participate - it's a great chance to get the kids outside and let them have a little fun.

Photo by Anna Samoylova on Unsplash

Schools include parents in the fun

Some schools will take the extra step and include parents in the field day events.

How's this for an idea: let the parents race each other!

It might have been a while since Mom or Dad competed in any kind of physical challenge.

Photo by Luke Porter on Unsplash

One school got it right

Shelly-Amm Fraser-Pryce participated in her son's school's field day. She even ran in a race against other parents.

Fraser-Pryce probably had an advantage from the start, because she used to run.

Run in the Olympics!

Fraser-Pryce is a two-time Olympic sprint champion, and when the call for parents to race was made, she jumped at the chance.

This is one hilarious video! Watch as the Olympic mom lines up and races other parents.

OMG!

She blends in as she stands at the start line, but as soon as the race starts, she's gone!

Mom wins!

The camera can't even keep the other runners in the same frame.

Yes, school leaders, please invite parents to your next field day!

Mom is a legend!

