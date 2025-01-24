There’s no denying our passion for the team as Birds fans. To say I love the Philadelphia Eagles would be accurate, but it’s almost not strong enough of a word for to describe the feeling.

Some would agree that select Birds fans love the Eagles more than they love their own spouse. Unfortunately, that’s probably true in certain cases.

That’s even true for some Birds fans living in the Garden State. NJ people are passionate about plenty of things. Most of us certainly have emotional ties to our favorite sports.

For Love Or Football?

A new survey has determined that almost half of New Jersey’s football fans would rather give up on love entirely if it meant they’d see their favorite team walk away with a Super Bowl win.

No soul mate? No problem. 48% of single fans would rather see the NY Giants, NY Jets, or Philadelphia Eagles get another Vince Lombardi trophy than find the love of their lives. Regarding Eagles fans specifically, 51% would swap true love for another SB win. Imagine thinking you want to get married and settle down only to realize your team going to Disney World at the end of the season mattered to you more. I'd hate to be the significant other in that situation, that's for sure.

I can’t say I’m among the percentage that would choose a sport over love, but I surely can think of a few single friends who’d probably agree with that. Does that make us awesome or pitiful? Let us know on the app.