If You Live in New Jersey, Stop Doing These 10 Things Immediately

Living in New Jersey is a privilege.

Don't mess it up!

Despite what you may encounter, there are laws in New Jersey that govern what we do each and every day.

Follow the laws, or face the consequences.

Don't do these things in New Jersey

There are some weird laws on the books in the Garden State.

Our friends at The Law Office of Joseph Rutigliano have shared these strange laws.

1. You can't pump your own gas in New Jersey.

We know this. We're the only state with no self-service, and we're not going down without a fight.

2. You can't raise chickens in bottles.

Well, there went my weekend plans.

3. It's illegal to frown at a police officer.

But according to YouTube and Instagram videos, you can swear at them as much as you want!

4. Car dealerships are forbidden to open on Sundays.

This probably is so when you're excited about your team winning a football game, you don't run out and frivolously buy a new car.

5. Men aren't allowed to knit during fishing season.

Well, duh! (LOL)

6. All citizens must observe "New Jersey Credit Union Day" on the third Thursday in October.

Yay, credit unions!

7. It's illegal in New Jersey to slurp your soup.

Who wants to tell your mother-in-law?

8. You can't wear a bulletproof vest when committing a murder.

I think I saw this on Murder She Wrote....

9. Handcuffs may not be sold to minors.

Not even on eBay.

These are the rules. Follow them or else!

SOURCE: The Law Office of Joseph Rutigliano

