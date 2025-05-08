"What are you doing? Where are you going?"

If you've ever sat in line - waiting - at the gas pumps at Wawa, you've probably said the above.

People leaving their cars at the gas pumps at Wawa is a habit that's not flying with a lot of people.

What are they doing at New Jersey Wawa gas pumps?

We've all seen it. Some of us have done it. Getting gas at Wawa - then, leaving our cars unattended to walk in the store, looking for coffee and hoagies.

"It's a sin!" That's the reaction from one Wawa customer on social media.

We did an informal poll on Facebook about leaving your car at the gas pumps, and those who responded are not fans of the process!

Bonnie had this to say: "My BIGGEST peeve!!! Stay in your car!!! I’ve pulled up to get gas multiple times and have to wait for the person who is at the pump to meander out of the store."

Bill: "Stay with your car, don't be an xxxxx, and go inside to buy your cigarettes and coffee. The pump is not your personal parking spot."

Kim: "Stay in your car. It's rude to just leave your car unattended while you shop. "

"Get your gas and leave the pumps. Do not be ignorant. Stay in your car and re-park it." ~ Frances

"Common sense is not that common. When getting gas and you are finished, move your vehicle so the next person can get fuel." ~ Jason

No one is for this practice at Wawa

We received about the same response from EVERYONE who responded to our poll question. If that's the case, WHO is doing it?

Hold on. I'll be right back. I need to run inside for some of that Wawa pizza!

