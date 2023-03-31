Here’s New Jersey’s Most Common Sex Fantasy

If you're not an adult, click right outta here, young man. Our cookies will identify you, we'll track you down and tell your parents!

Get our free mobile app

Again, this is adult content, so if you're not an adult or can't behave like an adult this is no place for you.

Birds do it. Bees do it.

And, apparently, human beings do it.

The folks over at Future Method - they tell us they "help people have informed, healthy, amazing sex" - have come out with an interesting study.

They asked the people of New Jersey (not me, Mom, I was not involved!) what their sexual fantasies were. (And I thought I had a fun job!)

I remember from the show "Seinfeld", George had an interesting fantasy:

OK, so let's get to it. (Not IT - I'm talking about the survey.)

According to the survey, New Jersey's most common sexual fantasy is to try new sex positions.

Canva Canva loading...

Well, there it is.

The survey surveyed people in all states and came up with 10 different fantasies. We should note that the people of 17 other states have similar fantasies to the people of New Jersey. (Of course, the people of Pennsylvania and New York have different fantasies than us, which is not surprising because we already knew those people are weird, right?)

One other note from the survey. They asked people, "What Is the Most Embarrassing Thing That's Happened to You During Sex?" The top three answers:

"I accidentally butt-dialed my mom during sex."

"I farted."

"We got caught by her dad."

If you want to explore the survey more, you can check it out here.

I gotta go wash my eyes out now. What did I see???

More of the Funniest Yelp Reviews of An Atlantic City Strip Club This is our second foray into "naked women are our business" scene.

10 Movie Stars Who Got Caught Up In Sex Tape Scandals