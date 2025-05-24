Vineland Police Save Baby Ducklings From Storm Drain

Vineland Police Save Baby Ducklings From Storm Drain

Vineland Police Department

We're told their job is to protect and serve. Most time, that's people they're protecting and serving. Sometimes its baby ducks.

Congratulations to some great Vineland police officers who saved the day for a local duck family.

Google Maps
loading...

READ MORE: Margate allows dogs on the beach

READ MORE: Mountain Lion bolts in front of New Jersey woman's car

READ MORE: Jersey drivers urged to remove these dangerous bumper stickers

Vineland, New Jersey Police to the rescue

Officials with the Vineland Police Department say their officers responded to a call about a distraught mama on Brewster Avenue, right in front of Brewster Liquors.  It was an upset mama duck who was "excitedly pacing back and forth on top of the storm drain cover."

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

A quick investigation uncovered swimming in a storm drain about eight feet below the road. Officers were able to remove the drain cover and help six of seven ducklings back up to higher ground. One little fellow, though, was shy about being rescued.

After some tender love and care, the final little one was fished out and allowed to join the rest of his fmaily. Officers quickly reunited the last duckling with the rest of his family at a nearby lake. The rescue was captured on video.

Check out how cute this duck family is!

Great job, Vineland Police Department!

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America

While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024

The 2024 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards reveal the hilarious side of nature, with a flailing squirrel taking the top prize and plenty of giggles along the way. Keep scrolling for the wildly hysterical (and maybe a bit cute) photos.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Police, South Jersey Trending, Vineland
Categories: Animals, Cat Country Morning Show, New Jersey News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3