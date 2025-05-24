We're told their job is to protect and serve. Most time, that's people they're protecting and serving. Sometimes its baby ducks.

Congratulations to some great Vineland police officers who saved the day for a local duck family.

Vineland, New Jersey Police to the rescue

Officials with the Vineland Police Department say their officers responded to a call about a distraught mama on Brewster Avenue, right in front of Brewster Liquors. It was an upset mama duck who was "excitedly pacing back and forth on top of the storm drain cover."

A quick investigation uncovered swimming in a storm drain about eight feet below the road. Officers were able to remove the drain cover and help six of seven ducklings back up to higher ground. One little fellow, though, was shy about being rescued.

After some tender love and care, the final little one was fished out and allowed to join the rest of his fmaily. Officers quickly reunited the last duckling with the rest of his family at a nearby lake. The rescue was captured on video.

Check out how cute this duck family is!

Great job, Vineland Police Department!

