The following is a list of New Jersey's most wanted. New Jersey State Police remind you that you should never approach or attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you see someone on this list, call 9-1-1 or call the New Jersey State Police anonymous tipline, 800-437-7839.

NJ State Police NJ State Police loading...

JoAnne Chesimard: Don't let her smile fool you. Chesimard is a convicted murderer. She's Wanted for escape and convicted of the murder of a NJ State Trooper. Chesimard may be going by an alias including, Barbara Odoms, Mary Davis, Justine Henderson, Joanne Byron, Josephine Henderson, Assata Shakur, Joanne Chesterman. She has a round scar on her left knee and a bullet wounds under her right arm and left shoulder.

NJ State Police NJ State Police loading...

Marciano J. Sanchez: Wanted for attempted murder, unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm with the purpose to use it against another, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. This is a dangerous subject who is known to be violent. Sanchez may go by the name, Marciano Jimenez Sanchez.

NJ State Police NJ State Police loading...

Wilfredo Rodriguez is wanted for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon and hindering apprehension. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm. The above picture is from his last sighting in 1983 and a second photo showing what authorities believe he looks like today. Wilfredo has several known aliases including, Chari Wilfredo, Robert Ortiz, Wilfredo R. Santana.

NJ State Police NJ State Police loading...

Pedro A. Gonzalez is wanted for murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled dangerous weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

State police stress that these are dangerous subjects, and you should never approach or attempt to apprehend them. If you see any of them, dial 9-1-1 or call your local police. This subject uses the alias, Pedro A. Gonzales.

New Jersey's Most Wanted | New Jersey State Police (nj.gov)

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7" A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."