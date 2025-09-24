What are you afraid of?

Awhile back public speaking and dying were our biggest fears. That's no longer the case. In fact, neither is in New Jersey's Top 10 fears!

So, again, what are you afraid of?

New Jersey's Biggest Fear is Surprising!

A new study finds that New Jersey's biggest fear is needles and injections.

Huh!

Technically the phobia is called Trypanophobia, and it's currently the most Googled phobia in New Jersey.

Could it be because a lot of people are getting weight loss injections?

Experts of public speaking anxiety, AmberWillo conducted the nationwide study on fears and phobias. They found over 130,000 searches in New Jersey in the past year for the word Trypanophobia on Google. It's also the top phobia searched for nationwide.

New Jersey's Biggest Phobias

Here's a list of the rest of New Jersey's Top 10 Phobias:

2. Agoraphobia. Often triggered by big crowds or big spaces. It's the fear of being trapped in a situation or place.

3. Phasmophobia. The fear of ghosts.

4. Hypochondria. The fear of illness.

5. Emetophobia. The fear of vomiting.

6. Thalassophobia. The fear of the ocean, sea, and lakes. (Hey, there's an ocean right here!)

7. Claustrophobia. Fear of confined spaces.

8. Acrophobia. The fear of heights.

9. Arachnophobia. The fear of spiders.

10. Trypophobia. The fear of holes. (That's weird, right?)

Again, the fears of public speaking and dying didn't even make the New Jersey Top 10.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, residents of the Keystone State searched the most for the phobia that makes you drive slow in the left lane. Kidding! It's actually Agoraphobia.

SOURCE: AmberWillo

