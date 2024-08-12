New Restaurant Opens on Sunset Beach in Cape May

Fun things are happening in Cape May!

The new owner/operators of the new restaurant at Sunset Beach say the restaurant is opening Tuesday afternoon (August 13th).

Great food and great view

It's been a while since the former restaurant (The Grille) on the site went away, and the excitement is there for this new restaurant, Fish House.

Videos posted on social media show the final touches being made to the building - and, to the menu.

In one of the videos, the owners say " It's going to be a dining experience like no other, with a view like nowhere else in town.

"We plan to have crab sandwiches, fresh seafood, and homemade local ice cream."

As of this writing, the menu has not been added to the restaurant's website, but we're assuming it will pop up here.

Perfect location

The new restaurant sits right on the entrance to Sunset Beach in Cape May, just down the street from the World War Two Lookout Tower. Sunset Beach Gifts is just across the parking lot.

Just off the beach is the remains of the concrete ship.

What a great location, with one-of-a-kind views.

We wish the owners good luck in this new venture!

SOURCE: Fish House on Facebook and Website

