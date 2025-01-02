New Restaurants Opening in EHT and Somers Point in 2025

Are you ready to try something new?

We've got some new food choices coming to South Jersey - and we'll highlight a few here.

One of the new choices could open any day, while the other two will have to wait.

JK JK loading...

Get our free mobile app

Coming to Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Township

The spring of 2024 saw the closing of a long-time South Jersey favorite, the Tilton Inn.

After a few months, we learned the property was sold to the owners of Dooney's Pub, which has locations in Delran and Voorhees.

Work has taken place inside and outside the building on Tilton Road, but an opening date other than sometime in 2025 has not yet been announced.

The location will be called Dooney's Pub, and signs and the company's website seem to verify that fact.

We're expecting typical or better-than-typical bar food once Dooney's opens in EHT.

Panera Bread To Acquire Au Bon Pain Bakery Chain Getty Images loading...

Two new places headed for Somers Point

2024 saw the closing and sale of McNaughton's Garden Center on New Road in Somers Point.

Another fairly quick sale was announced, and we know that Panera Bread and Chick-fil-A will be heading to Somers Point.

So far, some work of emptying the property has taken place, but no major tear-down has taken place yet.

We may have to wait for a while for Panera and Chick-fil-A in Somers Point.

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly