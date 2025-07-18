If you’ve ever wished your beach snacks packed more punch, meet your new summer obsession: Rommadill Pickling Co., now open at 3109 Pacific Ave in Wildwood.

It’s the first-ever Jersey Shore location from the Philly-based Rommadill brand. According to social media, they brought the big flavor.

Get our free mobile app

Opened April 19, 2025, this place is giving small-batch vibes with big energy.

If you're a hardcore pickle purist or popping in for the pickle content, Rommadill is where to go if you find yourself in the Wildwoods this summer.

New pickle store opens in Wildwood, NJ Photo by SuckerPunch Gourmet on Unsplash loading...

New In Wildwood: Rommadill Pickling Co. Is Bringing The Crunch

Expect spicy garlic spears, sweet bread-and-butter chips, dill-infused picklebacks, Old Bay–dusted spears, and yes—even pickle shrimp. (Wild, but worth it.)

READ MORE: An EPIC Water Circus Is Headed To Mays Landing This Summer

But the real game changer is all their off-the-wall creations. Think pickle chips topped with Maple Syrup Doritos or Hot Fritos.

Brand New Pickle Store Opens With Bold Creations In Wildwood Photo by David Todd McCarty on Unsplash loading...

Don’t sleep on their limited-run masterpiece: the “Lover Boy”, a split pickle stuffed with peanut butter, Nutella, and crushed pretzels. It’s part egg roll, part dessert, all chaos. It’s giving “try it if you dare.”

Their Instagram is a pickle aesthetic dream: colorful jars, spicy snacks, happy beachgoers, and a feed full of summer.

They're constantly dropping limited-time specials, so you’ll be set if you leave the bars craving something salty at 2am.

Whether you’re local or just down the shore for the weekend, Rommadill isn’t just a snack stop, it’s a whole summer mood. It’s got the flavor, the fun, and tons of Instagram clout.

The Wildwoods, not your average Jersey Beach town. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy