Check Out The Crazy Pickles At Brand New Snack Spot In Wildwood, NJ
If you’ve ever wished your beach snacks packed more punch, meet your new summer obsession: Rommadill Pickling Co., now open at 3109 Pacific Ave in Wildwood.
It’s the first-ever Jersey Shore location from the Philly-based Rommadill brand. According to social media, they brought the big flavor.
Opened April 19, 2025, this place is giving small-batch vibes with big energy.
If you're a hardcore pickle purist or popping in for the pickle content, Rommadill is where to go if you find yourself in the Wildwoods this summer.
New In Wildwood: Rommadill Pickling Co. Is Bringing The Crunch
Expect spicy garlic spears, sweet bread-and-butter chips, dill-infused picklebacks, Old Bay–dusted spears, and yes—even pickle shrimp. (Wild, but worth it.)
But the real game changer is all their off-the-wall creations. Think pickle chips topped with Maple Syrup Doritos or Hot Fritos.
Don’t sleep on their limited-run masterpiece: the “Lover Boy”, a split pickle stuffed with peanut butter, Nutella, and crushed pretzels. It’s part egg roll, part dessert, all chaos. It’s giving “try it if you dare.”
Their Instagram is a pickle aesthetic dream: colorful jars, spicy snacks, happy beachgoers, and a feed full of summer.
They're constantly dropping limited-time specials, so you’ll be set if you leave the bars craving something salty at 2am.
Whether you’re local or just down the shore for the weekend, Rommadill isn’t just a snack stop, it’s a whole summer mood. It’s got the flavor, the fun, and tons of Instagram clout.
