Somers Point Bar Hosting New Weekly Open Mic Night With Live Band

South Jersey's most talented singers can take center stage at the newest open mic night hosted every week in Somers Point.

For whatever reason, it doesn't seem like many places in the area host too many nights like this anymore. What's awesome about this open mic night specifically is that you can perform with a live band behind you.

If you've ever dreamed of being a popstar, now's your time to shine.

Local sources have shared that Gregory's Restaurant & Bar in Somers Point now hosts a weekly open mic night open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Sunday afternoons are soon to be filled with live and local singers eager to hit the stage from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Once you arrive, you'll get to take in the band for a half-hour or so to give people time to add their names to the sign-up sheet, grab some food and drinks, and let the nerves settle a bit. After the band is finished their set, it'll be time for the performances to start.

If you signed up to sing, you'll get the chance to perform not one, but two songs with the band. Maybe, a fast and a slow song to show your range? Obviously, that part is totally up to you. Sing the songs that fit your voice best.

New South jersey Open Mic Night Photo by Eduardo Balderas on Unsplash loading...

Sources report the open mic night is expected to continue at least through the first week of June. Once the summer comes, the folks at Gregory's will determine whether or not the event was enough of a success for them to continue on through the rest of the warmer months.

All the info about open mic night at Gregory's can be found HERE.

