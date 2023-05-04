I feel like anywhere you go, you end up saying, fill in the blank place has the worst drivers.

We here in the Garden State seem to think we are in fact the best drivers.

Actually, in reality, we are above average.

New Jersey ranked as the 18th-best driving state in the country, based on DUIs and speeding per LendingTree's QuoteWizard, who did the study when trying to find the cheapest car insurance providers in New Jersey.

When you know the area you are driving in, you tend to be a better driver than those who really don't know the lay of the land. They have more apprehension, maybe they are looking for something and aren't sure what or where it is.

So who is a good driver and a bad driver sometimes can be subjective, but there are some people, who just arent very good behind the wheel.

So while New Jersey has some good drivers it also has some bad drivers, but when it comes to the best of the best, there is one South Jersey town that stands out.

Vineland.

A new study broke down the best and worst drivers in the state and Vineland landed at No. 2 on the list behind North Bergen and Hackensack have the best drivers.

The worst? Are friends from just north of us in Brick, Howell, and Jackson are considered home to the worst drivers in the state.

So congrats to Vineland, you are some of the best drivers in the entire state of New Jersey.