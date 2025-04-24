New Trader Joe’s Coming to New Jersey and Pennsylvania

Here they grow again!

Trader Joe's - a national grocery store chain - is adding new stores again!

According to Wikipedia, Trader Joe's currently has 597 locations in the United States.

The company began in California in 1967. The privately owned company has offices in California and Massachusetts.

Trader Joe's adding more locations

According to the Trader Joe's website, the company continues to grow, with more stores being added in 2025.

Just opened in late 2024 was a new location in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Among the upcoming locations will be Woodbridge/Iselin, New Jersey, Berrwyn, Pennsylvania, and Exton, Pennsylvania.

Still more stores will be opening around other parts of the country.

What's so special about Trader Joe's

According to Trader Joe's, you won't find a lot of big brand names in their stores.

What you will find are a lot of interesting items, many you probably haven't seen anywhere else.

The company stresses that what you will find is a "welcoming journey full of discovery."

What's been your favorite find at Trader Joe's?

