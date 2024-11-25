Personally, I do everything I can NOT have to board an airplane during the holiday season. For one, airline tickets are always so expensive this time of year. Secondly, the stress and hassle you experience trying to plan the trip on top of the stress that already comes with the holiday season sounds like absolute torture.

I'm not ignorant to the fact that I'm SO incredibly blessed to have my family relatively close by. My mom lives about 45 minutes away from me. My brother is about an hour and 40 minutes away. Making the drive for Christmas day dinner isn't the all too awful. Plenty of people, however, aren't as lucky.

If you have to travel a great distance to spend time with your loved ones over the holidays, I don't envy you. Sometimes, getting on a plane is what we must do to make it home for the holidays. If you have to make travel plans this holiday season, expect delays... significant delays.

NJ Airports With Most Cancelled Flights

✈️ Over 75% of Americans are planning on traveling this holiday season. That's up more than 10% from last year! Almost half of those traveling this year are worried about whether or not they'll make it to their destination on time. A word of advice: get the travel insurance. On average, people lost $161 bucks due to cancellations and delays last year.

✈️ Based on data from the US Department of Transportation, it's been determined that if you're flying out of New Jersey, you're likely to experience either a delay or cancellation if you're plane is leaving from one specific airport.

✈️ Newark Liberty International Airport has landed on the list at number 2 for the most flight cancellations. According to the folks at IPX 1031, people are hoping that choosing their airlines wisely will help cut down on the problem.

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans (32%) refuse to fly certain airlines due to bad travel experiences, and it’s not just airlines they’re steering clear of—20% also avoid specific airports because of delays or cancellations.

✈️ Hopefully, you don't run into any of these issues while traveling around Christmas this year, but unfortunately, there's not much you can do about it if you do. Just be patients and go with the flow. No use getting stressed out over something you can't control.

You can always make your relatives come to you instead. That's a solid solution. At least you won't have to be the one dealing with the flight delays.

