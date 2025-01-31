A Wilmington, NC, man has been charged with transporting and possessing videos and images of child sexual abuse.

61-year-old Barry Grant Bevier is facing one count of transportation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to federal authorities, on November 26, 2024, Bevier returned from an international trip aboard a flight that landed at Newark Liberty International Airport. There, law enforcement officers searched his cell phone and they "found approximately forty-five photographs and approximately twenty-one videos depicting child sexual abuse material."

The officers allegedly found multiple child porn pictures and videos that Bevier took himself, along with a "selfie" of him and one of the victims.

The charge of transportation of child pornography carries a five to 20-year prison sentence. The charge of possession of child pornography carries a maximum potential of 20 years behind bars. Each count also carries a fine of up to $250,000.

Bevier was ordered detained following an initial court appearance earlier this week.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.