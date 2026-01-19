New Jersey really needs to wise up and fast when it comes to scams. Somehow, year after year, we keep falling for them, and the price tag is getting harder to ignore.

In 2026, scams aren’t just poorly written emails from “princes” or “celebrities.” They’re super polished, accurately targeted, and way more convincing than they used to be. Unfortunately, NJ residents are paying for it.

According to new analysis from Mailgo, which reviewed FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center data, New Jersey ranks 15th nationally with a scam effect score of 65.59. That puts us in the “moderately vulnerable” category.

Doesn’t sound too bad, right? But, here’s the catch.

NJ ranks 22nd in scam complaints, with just 1.65 complaints per 1,000 residents, one of the lowest rates in the region. So fewer people are reporting scams here… yet when scams do hit, they hit hard.

NJ Residents Lose More Money Than Most Of Its Neighbors

New Jersey ranks 8th nationally for financial losses, with residents losing an average of $45.77 per person to scams. That’s the highest per-person loss among neighboring states, even topping New York’s $45.50. Pennsylvania? Not even close... it's $30.59 per person.

This means that scams may be less frequent here, sure, but they’re wayyyy more expensive.

This Is Especially Dangerous For NJ’s Elderly

With phishing attacks and online fraud surging, NJ’s elderly are at risk even more than they’ve ever been. Many scams now look legitimate, they use familiar brands, and create a lot of panic FAST.

If we don’t learn how to spot these scams (and help our parents and grandparents do the same), those loss numbers are only going to climb. Awareness isn’t just optional anymore. It’s survival.

If you're about to start preparing your taxes, PLEASE make sure you're not scammed on them either.

