We’ve seen a lot here in South Jersey. From wild weather, wild drivers, and even wilder boardwalk stories, over time you learn to expect the unexpected. This sight, however, definitely made me do a double-take.

A deer was spotted swimming in the ocean off the coast of Sea Bright a couple of months ago.

Locals and beachgoers alike watched in disbelief as the young deer paddled through the surf like it was no big deal. Thankfully, it happened before Hurricane Erin started tossing waves our way, because that would've been a much riskier situation for our four-legged friend.

Young Deer Swimming In Water Photo by David Wirzba on Unsplash

Can Deer Actually Swim?

Believe it or not, yes! Deer are surprisingly strong swimmers. Most deer can actually swim up to 13-15 mph and cover several miles in one go.

They use swimming as a way to escape predators or cross rivers and lakes in the wild. So, while it might look bizarre to see one cruising through the Atlantic, it’s not totally out of character.

Still, seeing it off the Jersey Shore? That’s a new one for the books.

Just Another Day in the Garden State

In true Jersey fashion, social media lit up with comments including people joking that the deer was just trying to avoid Parkway traffic (valid).

If you're heading to the beach this weekend, I guess you should keep an eye out. If this taught us anything, it’s that we never know what wildlife might be working on their tan next.

