This New Jersey Fried Chicken Joint Is One Of The Best In The Country

There are some nights when you don't feel like cooking at all, but you still need a good meal after a long day.

That's where takeout comes in handy.

One of the easiest meals you can do when you don't feel like cooking, in my opinion at least, is getting fried chicken.

Jersey is home to its fair share of delicious chicken places.

There's the Chicken Coop in the Colombus Farmer's Market which supposedly sells some seriously good chicken.

I've also been told Cluck-U has some pretty righteous chicken as well.

Personally, I'm a fan of ACME fried chicken.

It's nothing fancy but it really is good, it's what we'd get as kids on our first night at the beach on vacation since no one really wanted to cook.

Recently though the question was asked, "Who has the best fried chicken in Jersey?" I know we may all think we have the answer, but a new contender has now topped the list.

This place is known for its biscuits, as well as fresh fried crispy, and delicious chicken!

The reviews on this place too make it sound really stellar.

And one more just in case you're not convinced yet.

So Who Is Now Crowned To Have The Best Fried Chicken In New Jersey?

It's a place that's been in business for forty-plus years and is always packed to the brim with hungry customers.

Love Food says this place has mastered the art of juicy chicken and crispy fried skin.

Chicken Supreme has been crowned as the best fried chicken spot in all of New Jersey.

You can check them out at 309 Union Avenue in Patterson New Jersey.

