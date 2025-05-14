How often do you brush your teeth?

If your response to me would be "three times a day," you're definitely lying. Most of us only brush our teeth in the morning and right before bed.

Maybe, if you're headed out to an event, you'll brush your teeth. That would add up to three times on that specific day. On the average day, though... you're likely not brushing your teeth in the bathroom at work after lunch. Be SO for real.

Half Of NJ Is Ignoring The Most Basic Dental Rule Photo by Joni Ludlow on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey's Got Some NASTY Toothbrushes

New information has just revealed that almost half of New Jersey residents aren't switching out their toothbrushes every 3 months like dentists would like. Honestly, I believe that 100%. I don't switch mine out that often but am doing so at least two-three times per year.

Jersey has plenty of issues, but I didn't expect to have to add oral hygiene to that list.

Half of NJ Is Ignoring This Basic Dental Rule Photo by Roman Marchenko on Unsplash loading...

Toothbrushes Dirtier Than The Toilet Handle

Researchers used ATP bioluminescence testing on some toothbrushes and discovered 4,635 RLUs (Relative Light Units) of bacteria.

You may be aware that your toothbrush has a lot of gunk and germs on it, but the safest RYU level is 60. Yes... 60.

That means the researchers found 77 times the safe level. Our toothbrushes are basically petri dishes.

Half Of NJ Is Ignoring The Most Basic Dental Rule Photo by Peng Liu on Unsplash loading...

What Happens When You Don't Switch Out Your Toothbrush?

Dentists say you should have a new toothbrush about 3 to 4 times per year. It's important for your overall health.

If you're not cleaning your toothbrush, you could stand to see a lot more cavities develop. Not to mention the fact that your risk of gum disease increases.

- Swap out your toothbrush every three months.

- Clean it with hydrogen peroxide or mouthwash every week for at least 3-5 minutes.

- Store it away from the toilet.

Also, make sure you store it upright and in an open container. Toothbrushes need to air out. The moisture needs somewhere to go.

If you can't remember the last time you replaced your toothbrush, go get one on the way home from work today, please.

