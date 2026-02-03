Women’s health is finally getting the national attention it deserves, and where you live has never mattered more. As healthcare costs rise and access remains uneven, new data shows that some states are stepping up in meaningful ways. One of them is New Jersey.

According to newly released 2026 reports from nonprofit SmileHub, New Jersey ranks 7th overall among the Best States for Women’s Health in the U.S. The ranking comes at a critical time. Believe it or not, more than one-third of American women report skipping necessary medical care due to cost. When the decision boils down to keeping the lights on or seeking medical care, the answer is usually the former.

With over 169 million women nationwide, women’s health isn’t a niche issue, it’s obviously a quality-of-life issue affecting families, workplaces, and communities. The point of these annual rankings is to spotlight where women are thriving and where urgent improvements are still needed.

New Jersey’s Women’s Health Ranking In 2026

All 50 states were evaluated using 18 key metrics tied directly to women’s health outcomes and access to care. These indicators range from maternal mortality rates and mental health data to hospital quality and the affordability of a routine doctor’s visit.

The rankings are an informative showcase of how well different states support women across different life stages. New Jersey's health results overall did pretty well.

Where New Jersey Leads Women’s Health

New Jersey earned high marks in several important categories:

4th for Women’s Life Expectancy at Birth

1st for Lowest Depression Rate for Women

13th for Health & Wellness Charities per Woman

For many women juggling careers, families, and rising costs, those numbers are more than statistics. They’re extremely reassuring.

Areas Where Women’s Health Improvement Is Still Needed In NJ

The report also highlights areas where New Jersey lags behind other states when it comes to women's health.

NJ ranks 27th in the share of physically active women. It comes in at number 18 for the quality of women’s hospitals. It’s 15th information for women reporting decent health.

Why Women’s Health Rankings Matter In NJ

I’m a millennial, and for millennial women navigating mental health, preventative care, and long-term wellness, these rankings underscore a simple truth: state-level healthcare policy directly affects everyday life.

New Jersey’s strong stats reflect real progress, but they’re also a reminder that women’s health requires sustained attention.

