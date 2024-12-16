It's the topic of the hour in the Garden State right now: what is up with all these random drones flying around?

You can't deny it at this point. So many people have seen them that it's hard to call it hearsay. In Atlantic City alone, drones have been spotted in the sky night after night after night.

When asked about what these things are and what they want with us, the government apparently knows nothing. You mean to tell me that these things are taking up US airspace multiple nights in a row for extended periods of time and the people that run things both at the state level and federally have absolutely no idea whatsoever what these things are?

Yeah... I don't buy it.

Spoiler alert: I LOVE conspiracy theories. So, seeing this viral video on Instagram really peaked my interest. It was shared by the folks who run @jerseytalks Instagram page. It features a lady who sounds like she has a better handle on what's actually happening with drones here in New Jersey than anybody else does.

The Real Reason Why So Many Drones Are Flying Over NJ

She talks about how the Defense Protection Act Title III was reinstated by Trump to ensure that things like medical supplies and technology were being sufficiently produced here in the US so we can shift America's dependency of these goods from other countries. She alleges that this lead to two Department of Defense drone programs.

UAS stands for "Unmanned Aircraft Systems". The second program is known as the Replicator Program. According to Defense.gov, the program's first initiative is "focused on fielding thousands of autonomous systems across multiple domains within the next 18 to 24 months."

This all allegedly led to a grant that allotted $200 million: half to the creation process and half to train people how to use them.

Designated Drone Testing Unit Established from NJ to Delaware

She goes on to say that an agreement was signed last year that established a testing unit between New Jersey and Delaware. It created almost like a corridor that would allow all this new technology to be tested without interference.

The map of where all the drones have been spotted line up with where all of New Jersey's military bases are placed throughout the state.

Is this enough evidence for you to be satisfied with this answer? Check out the video below:

