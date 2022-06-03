NJ Law Stays If It’s Too Hot For You, It’s Too Hot For Your Dog

It sounds like a broken record, but it has to be repeated year after year: don't leave your pets outside in the heat.

No seriously, don't do it. In fact, it's the law here in the Garden State. Every single year, there's news that breaks about a helpless dog being chained up in the backyard or a hot car in the dead of summer. That's about the time that my heart breaks for these animals, too.

Get our free mobile app

Listen, if you're a responsible pet owner, then obviously, this warning isn't for you. Why? Because responsible pet owners wouldn't leave their dogs (or cats) outside in extreme heat in the first place. Sadly, it seems an incident like this happens every single year, so it's worth putting out the warning.

A law passed in New Jersey a few years back actually made it illegal to keep pets outdoors in the heat for too long. Of course, they need to be let outside to do their potty business. After that, though, they should be brought right back inside.

The question that usually arises every year is "how hot is too hot?" Well, that answer is simple. If it's the heat feels scorching to you, then it's most definitely too warm outside for your dogs to be out there for more than a few minutes.

As the temperatures increase over the next month or two, make sure you're paying attention to the air outside. Always make sure your dogs have plenty of water while they're outside playing. Before you choose to take them for a walk, check the pavement with the back of your hand. If it's too hot to your touch, then it'll be too hot on your poor pup's pads.

To find out more about the NJ summer pet law, click HERE.

Source: NJ.com

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey While the thought of having a pet monkey or big cat sounds like you'd be living your best life, if you live in New Jersey, you might want to think again.

5 Cartoon Animals South Jersey Would Want for a Real Pet These are the cartoon pets South Jersey would most want to come to life!