NJ man charged with online enticement of a minor

A North Jersey man is in trouble with the law for allegedly enticing a minor to engage in criminal sexual conduct.

34-year-old Ryan Niksa of Jersey City had an initial federal court appearance earlier this week and was ordered detained.

According to officials,

Since in or around August 2024, Niksa communicated with a minor victim located in another state through social media applications and text messages. Niksa and the minor victim exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos. Niksa expressed his desire to live with the minor victim, discussed traveling to the minor victim’s home state to be with her, and discussed running away with the minor victim to another country where they could evade law enforcement.

Enticement of a minor carries a potential prison sentence of ten years to life and a $250,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Vikas Khanna credited special agents of the FBI in Newark, the Jersey City Police Department, and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office for their work in this investigation. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Thompson of the Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.