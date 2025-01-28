Federal authorities are alerting people that some chicken nuggets recently sold at a popular supermarket chain in New Jersey and Pennsylvania could contain "extraneous material."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, in this case, the "material" would be bone fragments in fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets.

The nuggs in question were produced this past summer and are no longer for sale, so a product recall was not requested — but, this product could still be sitting in your freezer since it has an expiration date of August 26, 2025.

The product in question was produced on August 26, 2024, and is a 46-ounce plastic package labeled "Wegmans Family Pack Fully Cooked Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat." Consumers should look for the USDA mark of inspection on the package with "P-33944" as the establishment number.

Officials were notified of the issue after Wegmans received multiple complaints. No injuries have been reported.

If you find this product in your freezer, you are advised to throw it away or return it to Wegman's for a refund.

Anyone with questions can call Wegmans at (855) 934-3663 or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854.