It’s no secret that porch pirates are out there swiping packages from front steps, but what’s really upsetting is how often this is now hitting local small businesses.

What used to feel like a random nuisance is quickly becoming a real financial strain for entrepreneurs just trying to keep their businesses afloat.

According to recent data from ChamberofCommerce.org, theft of both incoming and outgoing packages is on the rise, and the numbers don’t lie.

Small Businesses In NJ And Beyond Are Losing Big

In the past 12 months, 1 in 3 small businesses reported losing at least one package to theft. The average loss per stolen package? A steep $192.

It’s no surprise that 41% of businesses said package theft caused delays and customer complaints, while 56% have had to increase spending on shipping insurance or add security cameras just to try and stay ahead.

Package Theft On The Rise In NJ

High-Risk Industries + Holiday Surge

Retail, food & beverage, and health & wellness are apparently being hit the hardest. If your business is in an urban area, you’re unfortunately twice as likely to experience theft compared to rural spots.

With the holiday shopping season around the corner, porch pirates will pick up the pace. Package theft jumps by nearly 60% in November and December. Unfortunately, only 23% of stolen packages are ever recovered.

It’s Not Just About Money, It’s About Trust

Beyond the financial loss, it’s the ripple effects that are impacting small businesses the most. It's the loss of customer trust, supply chain issues, and the added stress on already maxed-out customer service teams that makes it even harder to deal with.

If you’re a small business owner or just an online shopper gearing up for the holidays, now might be the time to install that porch camera. It’s a small move that could save a lot of heartache.

