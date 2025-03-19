NJ Police Search For Salem County Credit Card Fraudster

It's one thing to steal something that's not yours. It's another thing to steal something that belongs to someone else, something that someone else has worked hard for.

Credit card fraud is a crime, but it's so wrong.

New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police loading...

New Jersey State Police looking to catch a criminal

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say is a suspect in a credit card fraud case.

State Police say the man used stolen credit cards at the John Fenwick service area on the New Jersey State Turnpike in Salem County.

Police have provided these photos of the suspect.

They say he made purchases at the service area's convenience store during the evening of Monday, February 3, 2025.

Look familiar?

If you can help police with identification, or other information, you're urged to call the Moorestown Station’s Detective Bureau at 609-860-9000 ext. 3226.

Anonymous tips are welcomed.

(NOTE TO PEOPLE DOING WRONG: There are cameras everywhere!)

SOURCE: New Jersey State Police

