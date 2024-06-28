Did You Know You Can Rent Pools By The Hour In New Jersey?

I've never understood why some people are so grossed out at the thought of a public pool. There are those out there that will never set foot within the confines of a waterpark or swim club. Is it the thought of multiple people using it that grosses them out? Are they picturing tons of people peeing in the water?

Okay, so maybe I understand that last fear. But, they're dumping so many chemicals into that water that you'll walk out of there cleaner than you went in.

If the idea of a swim club gives you the heebie jeebies, maybe you're better suited renting out someone's pool in their backyard?



Yup, it's a thing. Did you know you can actually rent out someone's private pool for your own personal use? It makes sense, right? People rent out other people's houses on AirBnB, why not their pools, too?

There's an app for that.



Rent a private pool on Swimply

The Swimply app allows users to book a pool at someone's house nearby to use for their own personal time during an allotted timeslot. You pick the pool that looks the most tempting to take a dip in, you schedule your date and time, and you show up to enjoy it just like you would a pool in your own backyard. It really is that simple.



Private pools for rent in New Jersey

Believe it or not, a ton of people with pools offer theirs for rent on the Swimply app here in South Jersey and beyond. The Philly suburbs are full of people who encourage you to come take a dip in their pools for a price.

Why not? After all, it's probably a lot cleaner than your average waterpark, that's for sure.

Check out the list of AWESOME pools here in South Jersey available for rent by the hour.

Amazing Pools Available For RENT In South Jersey This Summer Did you know you can rent a pool in South Jersey by the hour? Thanks to Swimply.com, people who don't have pools in their backyard can enjoy other peoples' like they do. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal