After chatting with multiple parents from the Garden State, it’s been confirmed: if you want kids to do something they absolutely refuse to do… turn it into a game.

Call it reverse psychology. Call it genius. Either way, I think New Jersey moms and dads are onto something.

Why Kids Respond To Games (Not Lectures)

You can beg. You can threaten. You can deliver the classic “because I said so.” If that doesn’t work and you need a different approach, you can gamify it. It's the ultimate parenting hack.

One parent shared that the only way they got their kid to eat string beans was by challenging them to do it without making a snapping sound. Suddenly, vegetables weren’t the enemy. They were a stealth mission. It’s not manipulation. It’s strategy.

The Clean Room Showdown

Getting kids to clean their rooms? Easy. You pit brother against sister and set a timer. Whoever finishes first gets to choose dinner.

Now it’s not a chore, is it? Nope. It just became the Super Bowl of stuffed animals and mismatched socks.

Speaking from experience (my mom did this with me), yes, it works.

Why NJ Parents Deserve A Study

There’s something beautifully practical about this approach. No Pinterest charts. No elaborate reward systems. Just simple psychology: kids love challenges, autonomy, and winning.

Millennial parents especially seem to get this.

They grew up on game nights, reality TV competitions, and leveling up. So of course they’d turn dish duty into a boss battle.

If your kid won’t do it, don’t force it. Frame it. Turns out, the fastest way to get compliance isn’t control when it comes to parenting…. it’s competition.

