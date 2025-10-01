If you live in South Jersey, you already know that there’s no escaping traffic. From Route 42 to the AC Expressway, we’re always in congestion, and with so many vehicles on the road, staying alert isn’t just smart, it’s life-saving.

Here’s what shocked me recently: over 1,500 people die every year in the U.S. due to drowsy driving. That’s wild. And it’s happening during hours most of us are commuting.

When Is Drowsy Driving Most Dangerous?

According to a new SleepJunkie.com study, the deadliest hour is between 6–7 a.m., with 5–7 a.m. also risky. That's definitely true for rush hour here in the Garden State. Crashes are worse in fog, rain, or early dawn light. Poor lighting and larger vehicles (SUVs, vans, trucks) make things even more dangerous. That's why safe driving habits are a MUST in states like NJ where so many people pack the roads every morning.

In South Jersey, where lighting can be hit-or-miss and early shifts are the norm, this is terrifying. Take it from someone who has to be at work very early in the morning. On foggy days especially, not having enough light does not make for the best morning commute when you're not well-rested.

How To Stay Awake (And Alive)

Drowsy driving doesn’t get the same attention as drunk driving, but the risks are just as real. Being awake for 18+ hours? That’s like driving with a .05 BAC. At 24 hours? You’re over the legal limit. It's worse than distracted driving.

To protect yourself and others, you should plan to get AT LEAST 7–9 hours of sleep before long drives. Make sure to take breaks every 2 hours or 100 miles. Avoid early morning drives after bad sleep. Watch for signs: yawning, drifting, heavy eyelids. If you notice any, don’t rely on caffeine—pull over and rest.

We should always treat drowsy driving like the public health issue it is. Lives are at stake, yours included. Don't forget that.

