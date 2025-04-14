Just How Snobby Is New Jersey? The Snobbiest State In America Revealed
Who's the biggest snob you can think of? Are they from Jersey? Maybe they're not...
A new report has named New Jersey the 12th snobbiest state in the country. Not sure if that can be considered a compliment, but we'll take it. Jersey not in the top 10? Wonderful.
Before take offense, let's unpack this really quick...
The study ranked the states based on the percentage of the population with a bachelor's degree, how many of those degrees are in the arts and humanities, the number of Ivy League colleges, and how many gallons of wine consumed yearly.
With Princeton University in our own backyard, a significant number of college graduates, and a *respectable* appreciation for wine, it's no surprise we landed in the top 15.
The Snobbiest State In America
Massachusetts, the home of Harvard, has earned itself a pretentious reputation, coming in as the number one snobbiest state according to Zippia.
It's worth noting that only 21% of NJ degree holders specialized in arts or humanities, which is on the lower end compared to the other states. Vermont, the second snobbiest state according to Zippia, has a whopping 29% of degree holders with an arts or humanities degree.
Does an education in the arts and a love for adult grape juice make us snobby? Perhaps. But
maybe it’s more about having refined tastes and valuing culture.
How Snobby Is New Jersey?
Here in NJ, there's no denying diversity thrives. There's SUCH a rich blend of cultures, cuisines, and communities. Being labeled as "snobby" might just be a testament to our commitment to excellence. Is that a snobby comment?
Let's think about it for a second... if appreciating the finer things in life - like a good education, quality boozy juice, and rich cultural experiences - earns us the snob tag, we might just wear it with pride. Why not, right?
10 New Jersey Jobs That Pay $30+ Per Hour
Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal