NJ tax preparer admits assisting in preparation of fraudulent returns

A tax preparer from the Garden State could be headed to prison for a few years after admitting his role in preparing false tax returns, which resulted in improperly large refunds for his clients.

59-year-old Emmanuel Amenyo of Union pleaded guilty in Newark federal court last week to a charge of aiding and assisting in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.

Federal authorities say from tax years 2018 through 2021, Amenyo ran a tax preparation business in which he prepared and submitted individual tax returns to the IRS on behalf of clients.

Amenyo filed numerous false tax returns on behalf of his clients and subscribed to false tax returns with respect to his own taxes. These tax returns falsely claimed charitable contributions, itemized deductions, child and dependent care expenses, and other qualified expenses to which Amenyo and his clients were not entitled, resulting in improperly large tax refunds, as Amenyo knew and intended.

Amenyo’s actions caused a tax loss of $250,466.

The charge that Amenyo pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for April Fool's Day.