NJ Transit Train Fatally Hits Teen in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A young victim died after being struck by an NJ Transit train Sunday afternoon

The No. 4749 train heading south had just left the Point Pleasant Beach station when it struck the juvenile at the Forman Avenue crossing, according to NJ Transit spokesman Everett Merrill. It was due into Bay Head at 4:36 p.m.

The identity of the juvenile and the circumstances of the incident were not disclosed by NJ Transit or Point Pleasant Beach police. Two bicycles are seen laying on the ground next to the crossing in photos of the investigation.

None of the nine passengers and crew on board were injured, according to Merrill.

NJ Transit train after striking a juvenile in Point Pleasant Beach 8/14/22 NJ Transit train after striking a juvenile in Point Pleasant Beach 8/14/22 (OCSN) loading...

Impact on traffic

The rail crossings south of Forman Avenue were closed for several hours during the initial investigation. Two trains due to depart from Bay Head were canceled Sunday evening because of the crash.

Point Pleasant Beach police referred questions to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

