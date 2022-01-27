NJSP: Man Runs Out of Gas on NJ Turnpike, Four People Get Arrested

A man who apparently ran out of gas on the New Jersey Turnpike earlier this month resulted in four people being arrested with a gun and a large stash of drugs being seized.

According to the New Jersey State Police, the incident began on the night of January 13th when a state trooper saw a person walking northbound on the NJ Turnpike at milepost 100.3 in Elizabeth.

The pedestrian, 24-year-old Yazeed Shareef of Lindenwold, told the trooper he ran out of gas. While with Shareef, the trooper allegedly discovered he was armed with a loaded .45 caliber handgun. He was arrested without incident.

Troopers then located Shareef’s vehicle less than a mile away with three people inside of it. With those three people, troopers found, "a .28 caliber handgun, hollow point ammunition, two high-capacity magazines, brass knuckles, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia..."

Those three, 23-year-old Kobie Harrison, 23-year-old Nasir McQueen, and 21-year-old Nyceem Corbit, all of Philadelphia, were arrested.

Shareef, Harrison, McQueen, and Corbit were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of large capacity magazines, possession of a firearm while in possession of CDS, possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four were lodged in the Essex County Jail pending a detention hearing.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

