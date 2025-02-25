No More Poop Games for the Philadelphia Phillies

Our long regional nightmare is over.

Or something like that.

An error has been fixed.

Philadelphia TV broadcast cleans up their act

Savvy views noticed it. So did seven-year-old boys.

Poop was on their TV screen.

Actually, POOP was on their TV screen.

It was happening during baseball games between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

During scoreless baseball games, the scoreboard on the TV (Called "scorebug" in TV lingo) would show the scores, using the 1st initials of each city - so, "P" for Philadelphia and "P" for Pittsburgh.

If the score was zero to zero, the scorebug would literally read, "POOP."

Again, seven-year-old boys (and 42-year-old men with seven-year-old brains) thought it was hilarious.

The remedy has arrived

Breaking news: NBC Sports in Philadelphia has announced they've come up with a new scorebug, one that won't show POOP on the screen.

Look, we can have nice things!

As you'd expect to happen, Philadelphia fans have already started to speak out, not happy about the change.

Baseball season is just around the corner. Without the poop.