The North Wildwood Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a car last month.

Officials say it happened around 5:30 on the evening of December 28th in the area of 2400 Surf Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a dark beanie-style hat, dark jacket or sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black sneakers with white soles.

The suspect was last seen running south on the boardwalk from 24th Avenue.

North Wildwood NJ burglary suspect - Photo: North Wildwood Police Department North Wildwood NJ burglary suspect - Photo: North Wildwood Police Department loading...

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are asked to contact the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411 or email their Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org.

