Authorities say they have made an arrest in connection to a residential burglary in North Wildwood last week.

According to the North Wildwood Police Department, on the morning of August 25th, officers responded to a home in the area of 9th and Central Avenue for the report of a burglary.

Forced entry was made into a residence while the victim was not home. Several pieces of jewelry, with an approximate value over $1,500 was stolen from the residents’ bedroom.

Following an investigation, police say 33-year-old Ryan Johnson of North Wildwood was identified as a person of interest.

On August 26th, Sergeant Jerald Garriott and Sergeant Bryan Skill observed Johnson riding a bicycle. He was stopped in the area of 26th and New Jersey Avenue and placed under arrest. Johnson was arrested and charged with Burglary, Theft, Criminal Mischief, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Johnson was placed on a warrant and transported to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

