Northfield and Linwood NJ Police Inviting Residents to Meet and Greet

Police in Northfield and Linwood are planning a first-ever event in the community later this month.

The police departments in both cities will be holding a "Coffee with a Cop" event on Wednesday, March 29th from 9 - 11 am at the Northfield Wawa on New Road (Route 9).

It's a chance for local residents to informally meet with officers from both departments.

Whether you have questions or just want to say "Thank you" to some of our local heroes, this is your chance.

This is the first time both departments have done an event like this together. Northfield has a population of 8.428. while Linwood is home to 6.947 people. (Source: 2020 US Census.)

