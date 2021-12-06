Northfield Fire Company Brings Santa Claus to Town This Weekend

Hey, Northfield, Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend on a Northfield Volunteer Fire Company #1 fire truck!

Here are the details on when you can see Santa going by your home if you live in Northfield. This is a once-a-year opportunity, so this is very important information!

According to the Northfield Vol. Fire Co., Santa Claus will be escorted through Northfield on a fire truck this Friday and Saturday.

Santa is splitting up his visit based on Northfield's four zones.

Santa Claus will be visiting Zone 1 & 2 north of Mill Road will be on Friday, beginning at 5 pm.

Look for Santa's fire truck in zones 3 & 4, south of Mill Road, on Saturday, beginning again at 5 pm.

The fire department says if you live on Northwood Court, Henry Drive, and Mazza Drive, you are part of zone 3 on Saturday evening.

The Northfield Vol. Fire Company #1 wants you to know that do their best to visit every street in town, no matter how small, but, no one is perfect. If they happen to miss a small section or happen to pass by your house before you are home, they can not come back to your street later.

So, keep an eye out for Santa Claus coming to town in Northfield this Friday and Saturday.

We have included a zone map of Northfield if you are not sure where your home falls in the grand scheme of things.

Merry Christmas!

