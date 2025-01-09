This has been the longest stretch of cold weather we've seen here in South Jersey in quite some time. Every morning this week, the winter's chill has slapped me so hard that I wind up shivering before I even get to my car. The morning commute always kicks off with me counting down the minutes until the heat kicks in.

It's FREEZING in South Jersey right now.

Get our free mobile app

On Monday, January 6, the southern-most regions of New Jersey got hit with some pretty decent snowfall. Cape May County saw more than 8 inches in some areas while Atlantic and Cumberland Counties saw anywhere from 3-5 inches. Camden and Gloucester Counties saw about 3, so they didn't get hit as hard as Jersey's southeastern counties along the coastline.

Since the southeastern counties here in the Garden State hardly EVER see any significant snowfall, it's not surprising to learn that clean-up usually takes a few days when they do. This week's street clean-up schedule should come as no surprise to residents who've lived here longer than 5 years.

Photo by Brianna Marble on Unsplash Photo by Brianna Marble on Unsplash loading...

Icy Roads Persist In South Jersey

Haters love to hate, and they certainly have been on Facebook recently. Plenty have people have hit up locally-based Facebook groups to express their disappointment with snow removal in their towns here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties. The backroads are ALWAYS a mess after a snowstorm. Neighborhoods rarely get plowed more than once or twice since primary focus is always on clearing out the major roadways.

We're a few days out from the snowstorm at this point and there really isn't much left to take care of out there on the roads. The problem now is the freezing temperature. A local expressed frustration in a Northfield-based Facebook group about roads in Northfield not being salted well enough. This person called the Northfield Public Works team "lazy," and suggested that more salt needs to be applied to all the streets.

The post has since been taken down, but I feel it's important to address it for all to see.

Here's the thing... what melts during the day refreezes overnight. Of course the roads are going to be icy during your morning commute. That's true for the days following ANY snowstorm. The freezing temperatures we've been experiencing here in South Jersey since Monday's snowfall haven't helped the snow melt any faster, that's for sure. Calling the town lazy for "not putting enough salt down" is an unnecessary insult that didn't need to be thrown their way.

Give yourself a little extra time on the roadways in the morning, be careful during your commute, and drive safely. That's all you need to do.

Do you think the roads need to continuously be treated after a snowstorm here in South Jersey? Let us know on the app.

Let it snow: 12 things to know about winter forecasting in NJ Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow