A Northfield man has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash in Absecon over the weekend.

Authorities say Matthew Cademartori was driving on the White Horse Pike early Saturday morning when he struck and killed a man walking along the side of the road. An investigation showed that Cademartori left the scene of the crash.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook Wednesday giving details of a cooperative investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Investigations Unit and the Absecon Police Department.

Police say that Matthew Cademartori, 25, of Northfield was driving eastbound on the White Horse Pike in the early morning hours of Sat. Jan. 8 when he struck Talmadge Franklin, 67, of Absecon who was walking eastbound.

After striking Franklin, Cademartori left the scene of the crash, according to police.

Cadermatori was placed under arrest at his home on Jan. 10 and charged with a second-degree count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

He was arrested by the Absecon Police Department and is being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Cold Case: 15 Years Since Bodies of 4 Dead Women Were Found in West A.C.