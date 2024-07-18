Norwegian Cruise Line Will Start Sailing Out of Philadelphia

It's been a long time since Philadelphia hosted some big-time cruise ships, but that's all changing soon.

Norwegian Cruise Line will sail from the Port of Philadelphia

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that the cruise company will begin sailing in and out of Philadelphia in 2026.

I can remember taking a cruise out of Philadelphia about 20 years ago and it was the most convenient cruise I've ever taken - and I've taken over a dozen cruises. Go to the Philadelphia Port, get out of the car and onto the ship. Easy peasy!

Norwegian says they'll start with the spring and summer 2026 cruise season, and they'll sail to Bermuda, and Canada/New England.

Norwegian says it will offer seven to nine-day cruises to Bermuda aboard the Norwegian Jewel in the spring and summer of 2026. After that, the ship will shift to 10 and 11-day itineraries to New England and Canada.

Book your cruise from Philadelphia today

Norwegian has already started booking the cruise from Philadelphia to Bermuda. According to their website, you can book a seven-day cruise to Bermuda for as low as $1,197 per person.

Are you ready to sail from Philadelphia?

Let's go!

