Not seen since August: Police search for missing South Jersey woman

Authorities in South Jersey are asking for help with finding a woman who has not been seen since this past summer.

The Washington Township Police Department in Gloucester County says Katherine O’Donnell was reported missing by a family member.

O’Donnell was last seen in August 2024 in Stratford, Camden County.

She is described as follows:

5' 6" tall

Brown hair with a distinct gray streak near the front hairline

It is not known what she was or might currently be wearing.

Police say she is known to frequent Startford and Lindenwold in South Jersey and Philadelphia.

O’Donnell has a history of narcotics use, according to authorities.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Det. Jason Sims with the Washington Township Police Department at (856) 589-0330 or jasims@pd.twp.washington.nj.us.

