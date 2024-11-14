Officials at the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office continue to take a no-nonsense approach to tracking down those with outstanding warrants.

The result has been countless arrests since the beginning of the year, including another 11 people being taken into custody over the course of 11 days recently.

Help the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office

As always, if you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by authorities, you can contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200.

MORE NEWS: Atlantic County Sheriff warns residents about arrest warrant scam

11 people arrested in 11 days in Atlantic County October 28th through November 7th, 2024. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Additional arrests from earlier in October...

12 arrested over 14 days in Atlantic County 12 people were arrested in Atlantic County, NJ, from October 11th through the 24th, 2024. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.