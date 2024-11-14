11 people arrested in 11 days in Atlantic County, NJ
Officials at the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office continue to take a no-nonsense approach to tracking down those with outstanding warrants.
The result has been countless arrests since the beginning of the year, including another 11 people being taken into custody over the course of 11 days recently.
Help the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office
As always, if you have information on the whereabouts of persons who are wanted by authorities, you can contact the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office at (609) 909-7200.
11 people arrested in 11 days in Atlantic County
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
Additional arrests from earlier in October...
12 arrested over 14 days in Atlantic County
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Recent arrests by Atlantic County NJ Sheriff's Office included the following people: Tarik Z. Chance Atlantic City NJ, Joseph Dispoto Egg Harbor Township NJ, Josh R. Gagnon Egg Harbor Township NJ, Katherine S. Baskerville Atlantic City NJ, Kendall R. Roseborough Atlantic City NJ, Sharod K. Taylor Atlantic City NJ, Keith R. Owens Egg Harbor Township NJ, Rodney Davenport Atlantic City NJ, Liliana H. Sanchez Atlantic City NJ, Jorge Strang Millville NJ, Edward J. Lawrence Somers Point NJ