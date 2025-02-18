If you've ever thought about having a career in law enforcement, now just might be your chance! How exciting!!

The Galloway Township Police Department is currently hiring new officers. They're hosting a few open house events this week to help you learn all about the process so you can determine for yourself if you have what it takes.

Galloway Township Police Hiring Event

On either Tuesday, February 18th or Wednesday, February 19th, you're invited to stop by the Galloway Township Police Training Center to get the real inside scoop on what it takes to join the force. If Tuesday works better for you, plan on heading over between 5 and 7 p.m. On Wednesday, you can swing by on your lunch break between 1 and 3 p.m.

This is the perfect opportunity to ask any and ALL questions you may have. Seriously... there's no such thing as a stupid question when you're contemplating entering law enforcement. You'll find out all that you need to do if you're decide you're definitely interested in applying. You'll also get the chance to take a look at some of the fancy equipment you'll be using if you get hired.

Apply Now

Applications for police officer positions are officially open. You've got until March 2nd to get yours in. If you're ready to get started, you can access the application HERE.

If you have any questions before or after the events, feel free to shoot them an email at recruitment@gtpd.org.

This is a WONDERFUL opportunity to kick off a career in law enforcement while actually making a real difference in the South Jersey community. So, if you're ready for a career change and want to hear more, make sure you head over to one of the two open houses this week.

