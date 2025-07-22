Those crazy kids and their phones!

In an attempt to "create content," some kids have created an unexpected video that has been seen almost two million times. The video was made on the Ocean City Boardwalk and features some kids and a pizza shop worker.

READ MORE: Atlantic County Prosecutor Issues Warning About E-Bikes Following Death of 14-year-old Egg Harbor Township Boy

READ MORE: Hungry? Try this Gem in Atlantic City

Get our free mobile app

@wttwpodcast @wttwpodcast loading...

Ocean City, New Jersey Boardwalk Video Goes Viral

The scene is the world-famous Ocean City Boardwalk. A teenage boy is seen messing with a pizza shop employee, trying to capture his reactions on video.

It's at that point where the man tries to grab the kid's phone, then ends up hurling a slice of pizza at the kid. The slice glances off the kid's shoulder and falls onto the boardwalk.

Right after, some police officers step in to keep order.

It's all captured on video, and the video has gone viral with about two million views on social media, as of this writing.

Here's the video:

No Further Action Taken

A story on NJ.com reports that neither the pizza store worker nor the kid with the phone is pursuing the matter with police, and it appears that's the end of the situation.

The video was reportedly shot last Friday evening in front of Primavera Pizza. The article says the pizza worker is the owner of the business.

There has been no official comment made by either of the participants. It's not known if the kid in the video is actually connected with the person who put the video on social media.

South Jersey AI Created City Figurines In the name of fun, we've used Canva Dream Lab to create these City-Based Figurines Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly