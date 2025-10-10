When you work, live, or play at The Shore, you've got to be ready to change plans because of Mother Nature.

She's a fickle one, and she doesn't consult anyone before bringing her wrath to New Jersey.

Thanks to the weather, one local organization is altering its plans for the weekend.

Making Strides Walk Changes it Up, Due to Weather

The American Cancer Society's Making Strides Walk in Ocean City is moving inside, thanks to a forecasted Nor`Easter.

The organization, Making Strides of Ocean City, New Jersey will forego the walk outside, and instead they'll hold activities inside the Ocean City Civic Center.

"We’re moving the entire event inside the Ocean City Civic Center and turning it into a Pep Rally for Hope! Bring your dancing shoes and get ready to celebrate our survivors, thrivers, and honor those we’ve lost. Rain or shine, we’ll come together for courage, strength, and community."

All monies raised go to support the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research efforts.

So, spread the word! Making Strides is on - in a slightly different form - for Sunday!

Find out more here.

