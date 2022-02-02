Authorities say an Ocean County man is facing 25 counts of aggravated arson for numerous fires that happened across the county over the past nine months.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says 32-year-old Gregory Fullman, Jr., of Manchester Township, was arrested earlier this week in connection to fires in Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, and Lakewood, between May 2021 and this past January.

Billhimer says,

"[an] investigation revealed that Fullman was responsible for setting fires and destroying or damaging wooded areas in Little Egg Harbor Township on May 16, 2021[,] and December 8, 2021[;] Manchester Township on December 1, 2021[,] and December 16, 2021[;] and Lakewood Township on December 1, 2021[,] and January 21, 2022."

"I extend my sincere appreciation to the many law enforcement agencies that were involved in this very thorough and wide-ranging investigation,” Billhimer stated. "The resolve and determination exhibited by these professionals over the last eight months has resulted in this arrest. I am thankful for their hard work, and grateful that no one was hurt or killed as a result of these fires."

Fullman is being held in the Ocean County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

