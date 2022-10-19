Old Dominion Hope to Bring the Happiness With Their 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour
Old Dominion are hoping to bring a little light to their fans with their just-announced 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour, which takes its name from their latest single, "No Hard Feelings." The string of dates kicks off Jan. 19 in Evansville, Ind., and extends through June.
"At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy," frontman Matthew Ramsey explains in a press release. "They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever's weighing them down at that point in time. Just come and hang out with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in."
It's a fitting message to go along with "No Hard Feelings," which is a breakup song that sends off an ex with nothing but well-wishes, good intentions and positivity for the future.
The band announced their tour on Monday night (Oct. 17) during a show at Loser's Bar and Grill in Nashville, and it's no coincidence that that set is where the chose to share the news: Their appearance was part of the Whiskey Jam stage, where they got their start in the city's live country music community, and a number of Whiskey Jam mainstay artists are accompanying them on their No Bad Vibes Tour.
Kassi Ashton, Frank Ray and Greylan James are on the bill for the U.S. leg of the tour, and when Old Dominion heads up to Canada, they'll bring Ray and Shawn Austin to open the show for those dates.
Tickets for the No Bad Vibes Tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Oct. 28, but fans hoping to snag their tickets early can sign up for a pre-sale code by subscribing to Old Dominion's newsletter. Also, American Express cardholders will have access to a special pre-sale that begins Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Old Dominion's 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour Dates:
Jan. 19 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Ford Center
Jan. 20 -- Champaign, Ill. @ State Farm Center
Jan. 21 -- Moline, Ill. @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark
Jan. 27 -- Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Center
Jan. 28 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
Jan. 30 -- London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
Feb. 9 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center
Feb. 10 -- Rockford, Ill.@ BMO Harris Bank Center
Feb. 11 -- Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
Feb. 16 -- Rapid City, S.D. @ Summit Arena
Feb. 17 -- Mankato, Minn. @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Feb. 18 -- Duluth, Minn. @ Amsoil Arena
Feb. 23 -- Idaho Falls, Ida. @ Hero Arena at Mountain America Center
Feb. 24 -- Boise, Ida. @ ExtraMile Arena
Feb. 25 -- Kennewick, Wash. @ Toyota Center
Feb. 28 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
March 2 -- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
March 3 -- Calgary, Alberta @ Saddledome
March 9 -- Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre
March 10 -- Regina, Saskatchewan @ Brandt Centre
March 11 -- Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
March 31 -- Key West, Fla. @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Apr. 1 -- Key West, Fla. @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater
Apr. 13 -- Reading, Penn. @ Santander Arena
Apr. 14 -- Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena
Apr. 15 -- Bangor, Me. @ Cross Insurance Center
May 4 -- Savannah, Ga. @ EnMarket Arena
May 5 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater
May 27 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
May 28 -- Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 30 -- Lake Tahoe, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s